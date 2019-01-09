Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,318 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Monotype Imaging worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 165.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 42.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Monotype Imaging during the second quarter worth $398,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monotype Imaging by 1,093.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 22,402 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $31.00 price target on Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Monotype Imaging stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $662.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.01. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.65 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.02%. Monotype Imaging’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

