WeShow Token (WET) One Day Volume Tops $142,887.00

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, WeShow Token has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. WeShow Token has a market cap of $2.08 million and $142,887.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeShow Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges including Cashierest and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WeShow Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.02162452 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00169042 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00237668 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024835 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024896 BTC.

WeShow Token Token Profile

WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,732,931 tokens. WeShow Token’s official website is www.we.show. WeShow Token’s official message board is blog.naver.com/weshow2018. WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup.

WeShow Token Token Trading

WeShow Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeShow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeShow Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeShow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeShow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeShow Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.