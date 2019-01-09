WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires 6,850 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filament LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.4% in the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 50,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 212.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $1,356,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,150.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $1,522,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,686.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

