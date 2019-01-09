West Oak Capital LLC Sells 270 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in Edison International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 37,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Edison International by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Edison International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,502,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of -0.06. Edison International has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.96.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

