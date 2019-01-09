West Oak Capital LLC Trims Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 82,144 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,056 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 137,439 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,533,000 after buying an additional 44,955 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,778,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,584,833,000 after buying an additional 268,736 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

EOG stock opened at $95.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $291,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

