WH Smith Plc (SMWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This is a positive change from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,896 ($24.77) on Wednesday. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,347 ($30.67).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMWH. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of WH Smith to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,170 ($28.35).

In related news, insider Stephen Clarke sold 69,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,959 ($25.60), for a total transaction of £1,361,250.33 ($1,778,714.66).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

