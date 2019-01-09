Whitbread (WTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research note published on Tuesday. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price on the stock.

WTB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,470 ($58.41) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) in a research note on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,720 ($61.68) price objective (up from GBX 4,300 ($56.19)) on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,745.29 ($62.01).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 4,947 ($64.64) on Tuesday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 3,499.90 ($45.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,333 ($56.62).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a GBX 32.70 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Adam Crozier bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,561 ($59.60) per share, for a total transaction of £91,220 ($119,195.09). Also, insider Richard Gillingwater bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,531 ($59.21) per share, for a total transaction of £45,310 ($59,205.54).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

