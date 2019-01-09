Whitecap Resources (WCP) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.30.

WCP traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,560. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$445.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.410000023755366 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, insider Jeffery Byron Zdunich bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.11 per share, with a total value of C$25,550.00. Also, insider David Michael Mombourquette bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.01 per share, with a total value of C$105,150.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 42,047 shares of company stock valued at $277,113.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

