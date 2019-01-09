WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WHF. TheStreet cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

Shares of WHF opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.61 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 100.60% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Francis Burke purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,618.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,530 shares of company stock worth $138,823. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Resource America Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the third quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 301,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 81.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

