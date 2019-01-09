Wild Beast Block 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wild Beast Block has a market capitalization of $3,602.00 and $5.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wild Beast Block Coin Profile

Wild Beast Block is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

