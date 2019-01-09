WillScot (WSC) Trading Up 5.8%

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 527,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 690,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. WillScot had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WillScot Corp will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot news, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $298,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

