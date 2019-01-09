Winco (WCO) Trading 3.8% Higher Today

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Winco has a market cap of $0.00 and $40,569.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Winco has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Winco token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Winco Profile

Winco (WCO) is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens. The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto. Winco’s official website is winco.io.

Buying and Selling Winco

Winco can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

