Wipro Limited (WIT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Wipro in a research report issued on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter.

Get Wipro alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSE WIT opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 13.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,038,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,564,000 after buying an additional 1,812,203 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 64.2% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 550,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 376.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 645,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 509,964 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Wipro in the third quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 14.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,268,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 417,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.