WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW) Price Target Cut to GBX 235 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price objective decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the grocer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

MRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised WM Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 247.92 ($3.24).

LON MRW opened at GBX 214.75 ($2.81) on Monday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.40 ($3.32).

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

