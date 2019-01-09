Wolfe Research Downgrades Tc Pipelines (TRP) to Market Perform

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of TRP opened at $39.79 on Monday. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $49.48. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.41. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tc Pipelines stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

