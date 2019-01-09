Xerox (XRX) Bonds Trading 0.8% Lower

An issue of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) bonds fell 0.8% against their face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 5.625% coupon and will mature on December 15, 2019. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $100.45 and were trading at $101.00 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Several research firms recently commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. 3,504,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

In other news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $108,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 185,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Xerox by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Xerox by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Xerox (XRX) Bonds Trading 0.8% Lower” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/xerox-xrx-bonds-trading-0-8-lower.html.

About Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.