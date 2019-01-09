Yandex (YNDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Yandex is currently suffering from the deconsolidation impact of Yandex.Market which is affecting its top-line growth. Also, mounting investments across all the segments poses a serious threat to its profitability. Nevertheless, the company’s core search business remains the key growth driver. Yandex continues to experience increase in its share in the Russian search market. Additionally, the company’s solid momentum across Taxi, Classifieds and Experiments segments will continue to contribute well in the upcoming quarters. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the management expects sluggishness in the company's Android search share which remains an overhang for the overall search revenues. Further, concentration of revenues is a major concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YNDX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Yandex from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $29.09 on Monday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

