YEE Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. YEE has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $128,942.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, ABCC, FCoin and DEx.top. In the last week, YEE has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.45 or 0.12213200 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00027668 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DigiFinex, ABCC, FCoin, DEx.top, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.