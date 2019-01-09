Shares of Yellowhead Mining Inc (TSE:YMI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 41000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Yellowhead Mining (YMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.98” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/yellowhead-mining-ymi-hits-new-52-week-high-at-0-98.html.

About Yellowhead Mining (TSE:YMI)

Yellow head Mining Inc is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company is engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company operates through the exploration and development of the Harper Creek mineral property segment. Its Harper Creek copper project is located in the Thompson-Nicola region of central British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellowhead Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellowhead Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.