Yelp (YELP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is increasingly benefiting from its Home and Local services. The company introduced new advertising products and features to better serve customers. The launch of Yelp Verified, a new paid offering, will help boost revenue growth in the Home & Local Services category. Additionally, diversification in the company’s go-to-market strategy owing to growth in self-serve, national and third-party sales channels is a positive. Further, the acquisition of Eat24 business by GrubHub provides the company with a better return on investment. Shares outperfromed the industry in the past one year. However, as Yelp is highly dependent on advertising revenues, a decline in user growth does not bode well.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YELP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Yelp to $38.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a sector weight rating and a $33.86 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Yelp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of YELP opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. Yelp has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. Yelp had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $60,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan Ramsay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $165,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,855 shares of company stock worth $4,826,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 31.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 87,520 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Yelp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 166,701 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Yelp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,774 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

