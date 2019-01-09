Yingli Green Energy (YGE) vs. Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Critical Review

Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) and Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Yingli Green Energy and Quantenna Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yingli Green Energy N/A N/A N/A Quantenna Communications 17.07% 3.65% 3.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yingli Green Energy and Quantenna Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yingli Green Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quantenna Communications $176.36 million 3.20 $34.41 million ($0.02) -754.00

Quantenna Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Yingli Green Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Yingli Green Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Quantenna Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Quantenna Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yingli Green Energy and Quantenna Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yingli Green Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Quantenna Communications 0 1 8 1 3.00

Yingli Green Energy presently has a consensus target price of $0.25, suggesting a potential downside of 82.52%. Quantenna Communications has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.63%. Given Quantenna Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quantenna Communications is more favorable than Yingli Green Energy.

Summary

Quantenna Communications beats Yingli Green Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yingli Green Energy Company Profile

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, sells, and installs photovoltaic (PV) products. The company offers polysilicon ingots and blocks, polysilicon wafers, PV cells, PV modules, and integrated PV systems; and develops and operates solar projects. It is also involved in the research, manufacture, sale, and installation of renewable energy products; marketing and sale of PV products and related accessories; and import and export trading activities, as well as invests in renewable energy projects. The company primarily sells its PV modules to distributors, wholesalers, power plant developers and operators, and PV system integrators under the Yingli and Yingli Solar brands in the People's Republic of China, Japan, India, the United States, England, Turkey, France, Germany, England, and internationally. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's Republic of China.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc. designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax. It offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes, as well as retail, outdoor, small and medium business, enterprise, and consumer electronics applications. The company sells its Wi-Fi solutions directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers; and third-party distributors. Quantenna Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

