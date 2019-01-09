Zacks: Adomani Inc (ADOM) Given $2.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $2.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Adomani an industry rank of 233 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Adomani and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Adomani in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adomani from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

ADOM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. 3,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.22. Adomani has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Adomani had a negative net margin of 235.98% and a negative return on equity of 126.89%. Research analysts forecast that Adomani will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adomani stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 1.29% of Adomani at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

