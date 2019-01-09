Zacks: AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Given $36.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $36.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AdvanSix an industry rank of 176 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 23rd.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $790.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $368.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,911.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,227.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AdvanSix by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

