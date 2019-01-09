Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eBay Inc (EBAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Brokerages expect eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the lowest is $2.84 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $10.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.04 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $99,468.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,501.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 17,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $501,771.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,529.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 91,461 shares of company stock worth $2,643,165 in the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in eBay by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 654,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,628,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.