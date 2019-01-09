Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tc Pipelines Lp (TRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tc Pipelines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.63. Tc Pipelines posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tc Pipelines.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. 81,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,923. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.524 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 88.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 42.5% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

