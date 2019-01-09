Zacks: Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.96 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 45.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Shares of AWI stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.84. 26,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,060. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.18%.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 2,980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $203,087,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,060,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,633,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,060,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,081,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after purchasing an additional 95,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 269,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.