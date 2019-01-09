Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.05 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $8.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $58,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after acquiring an additional 869,058 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,856.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 824,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after acquiring an additional 796,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $54,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 122.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,099,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,738,000 after acquiring an additional 605,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,868,000 after acquiring an additional 604,218 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALK traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,680. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $57.28 and a 1 year high of $75.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

