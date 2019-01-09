Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mediwound Ltd (MDWD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mediwound’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.19). Mediwound posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 400.37% and a negative net margin of 477.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDWD. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price target on Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of MDWD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,740. The company has a market cap of $118.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.48. Mediwound has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mediwound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in Mediwound in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mediwound by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Mediwound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Mediwound by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,126,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,075,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

