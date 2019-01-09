Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) to report $136.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Natus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.00 million and the highest is $137.32 million. Natus Medical reported sales of $131.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natus Medical will report full-year sales of $526.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $527.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $541.60 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $553.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Natus Medical.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $36.00 price objective on Natus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of BABY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.88. 1,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,102. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $494,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,427.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $930,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,146.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,013,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,739,000 after buying an additional 220,521 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 14.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,111,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,934,000 after purchasing an additional 396,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,612,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,133,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,612,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,133,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 123,132 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natus Medical (BABY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.