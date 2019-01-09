Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuCana PLC (NCNA) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16.

A number of research firms have commented on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on NuCana in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

NCNA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. 1,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,340. NuCana has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $526.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 5.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth $228,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 82.4% during the third quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 77,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 26.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 171,858 shares in the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer.

