Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $470.62 Million

Analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to post $470.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.30 million and the highest is $488.56 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $528.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.99 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

VNTR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $17.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

In related news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick purchased 20,000 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 191.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 79,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 52,053 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 57.0% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,189,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 431,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 146.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 231,026 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 34.4% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,227,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,835 shares in the last quarter. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNTR stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.00. 29,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,620. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $478.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

