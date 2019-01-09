Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.33 Million

Analysts expect Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to announce sales of $133.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Washington Federal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.80 million. Washington Federal reported sales of $122.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal will report full year sales of $538.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.90 million to $547.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $553.16 million, with estimates ranging from $526.40 million to $569.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Federal.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAFD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ:WAFD traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $27.93. 12,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,782,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,301,000 after buying an additional 1,286,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 18.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,696,000 after buying an additional 327,783 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 9.0% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,980,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,388,000 after purchasing an additional 163,057 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 25.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,361,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,562,000 after purchasing an additional 274,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,623,000 after purchasing an additional 42,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Federal (WAFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.