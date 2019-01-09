Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $790.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post sales of $790.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $786.80 million and the highest is $797.97 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $777.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.76 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.46% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $104.83. The company had a trading volume of 104,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,832. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $83.70 and a twelve month high of $116.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Citrix Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the cloud computing company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total transaction of $149,085.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,816.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica Soisson sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $162,388.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,125.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,508 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 852,065 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $89,330,000 after purchasing an additional 167,031 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. SP Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 283,728 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,539,000 after acquiring an additional 195,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

