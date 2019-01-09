Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stepan (SCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $488.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post sales of $488.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $501.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $475.10 million. Stepan posted sales of $473.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Stepan had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Stepan in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stepan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.72 per share, with a total value of $31,488.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Victor Slone sold 3,741 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $300,477.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,955 shares of company stock valued at $746,456 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,279,000 after purchasing an additional 176,940 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter valued at about $7,996,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 85.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 187,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 86,337 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Stepan by 1,891.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 57,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.11. 2,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stepan has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

