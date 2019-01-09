Zacks: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Federal Agricultural Mortgage an industry rank of 107 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of AGM traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.32. 181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,442. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $55.64 and a one year high of $99.11. The stock has a market cap of $695.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th.

In other news, EVP John Curtis Covington sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $132,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 34.2% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

