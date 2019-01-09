Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aeon Global Health (AGHC) to Sell

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Aeon Global Health offer solutions in the areas of Cancer Genomics, Toxicology, Pharmacogenomics, and Health Technology Applications. Aeon Global Health, formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp., is based in GAINESVILLE, United States. “

Shares of Aeon Global Health stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. Aeon Global Health has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.04.

About Aeon Global Health

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

