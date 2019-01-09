Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (CRNCY) to Sell

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Get CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 4,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.47.

About CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (CRNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.