Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diageo (DEO) to Sell

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Diageo's significant international presence exposes it to major currency risks. In fact, adverse currency fluctuations marred the company’s sales and operating profit in fiscal 2018 and are likely to significantly affect results in fiscal 2019. Additionally, cautious consumer spending and government regulations might weigh on the company's sales and hurt overall profitability. Higher taxes and macroeconomic headwinds also remain hurdles. However, the company outperformed the industry in the past three months driven by its acquisition strategy as well as strong earnings and sales performance. The company’s solid fundamentals, innovations and focus on expansion remain encouraging. Further, concentration on achieving growth via buyouts has been yielding results. The company has also been striving toward expanding its presence in emerging markets while focusing on high-margin products.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DEO. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $140.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. Diageo has a 12 month low of $131.22 and a 12 month high of $151.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $3,650,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

