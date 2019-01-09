Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Franks International (FI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franks International (NYSE:FI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on Franks International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.29.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 2,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,700. Franks International has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Franks International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franks International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,082,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,441,790.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Franks International by 107.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Franks International by 71.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Franks International by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

