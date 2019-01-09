Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Godaddy (GDDY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy’s heavy debt burden continues to be an overhang. Further, its increasing expenses continue to pose threat to its profitability. Although acquisitions and international expansion are aiding the company’s business growth but rising costs related to these activities remain concerns. Nevertheless, growing subscriptions and expanding product portfolio remain the key growth drivers of the company. The company’s investment in products, technology platform and customer care, as well as offering highly personalized products and services globally are likely to drive shareholder value. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, softness in Chinese market is a headwind. Further, intensifying competition poses risk to the company’s market position.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on Godaddy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised Godaddy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.07.

Shares of GDDY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,660. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.74, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Godaddy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $447,580.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Wagner sold 28,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $1,744,473.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,478.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,038 shares of company stock worth $4,943,679. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,860,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,152,000 after purchasing an additional 446,520 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,874,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

