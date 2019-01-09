Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Otonomy (OTIC) to Hold

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on OTIC. ValuEngine raised shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

OTIC stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.59. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.45.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 338,100 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Otonomy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Otonomy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Otonomy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 282,202 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

