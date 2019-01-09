Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHN. Macquarie decreased their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

SCHN opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.32. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $1.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 13,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $362,994.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $166,186.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,847,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 175,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

