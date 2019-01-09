Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Santander (SAN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Banco Santander stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. 218,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483,991. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 203.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,298,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,493,000 after buying an additional 7,574,610 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 26,051,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,258,000 after buying an additional 4,494,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 30.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,054,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,275,000 after buying an additional 2,372,931 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,934,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,671,000 after buying an additional 1,827,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,441,000 after buying an additional 999,509 shares during the period. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

