Zacks Investment Research Lowers Diodes (DIOD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Get Diodes alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DIOD. ValuEngine cut shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Diodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,780. Diodes has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Diodes had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $176,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 17,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $604,141.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,213,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,241 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Diodes by 368,401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 943,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 943,107 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth $26,780,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,111,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,450,000 after purchasing an additional 474,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,302,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,232,000 after purchasing an additional 340,281 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Diodes by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,302,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,232,000 after purchasing an additional 340,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diodes (DIOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.