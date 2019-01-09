Zacks Investment Research Lowers Essent Group (ESNT) to Hold

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, "Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. "

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESNT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.98.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,900. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Essent Group had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $1,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,403.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $72,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,119.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1,349.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 404,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after buying an additional 376,750 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter worth $9,830,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 68,332.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 314,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 314,327 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Essent Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Essent Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

