Zacks Investment Research Lowers PGT Innovations (PGTI) to Hold

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

PGTI stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.84 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.62 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.71%. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 34,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $596,649.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,106,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,937,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $105,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,465,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PGT Innovations by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PGT Innovations by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,290,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.