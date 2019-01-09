Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) to “Hold”

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

BPRN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bank Of Princeton from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of BPRN opened at $29.10 on Monday. Bank Of Princeton has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $192.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 199.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton during the second quarter worth $366,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton during the second quarter worth $595,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton during the third quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.