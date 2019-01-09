Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Benefitfocus (BNFT) to Buy

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

BNFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “positive” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Benefitfocus to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Shares of BNFT stock remained flat at $$48.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 331,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,414. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.