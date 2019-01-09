Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) to Hold

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s test consists of ThyGenX Thyroid Oncogene Panel (R), Thyroid miRNA(TM) and PancraGen(TM). Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc, formerly known as PDI Inc., is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IDXG. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Monday, September 24th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.17.

IDXG opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.21. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.78.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 64.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

