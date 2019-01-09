Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KEYW (KEYW) to Hold

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “KEYW Corporation with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing mission-critical cyber security and cyber superiority solutions to defense, intelligence and national security agencies. Its solutions, services and products support the collection, processing, analysis, and use of intelligence data and information in the domain of cyberspace. The Company provides a full range of engineering services as well as fully integrated platforms that support the entire intelligence process. Its platform includes products that it manufactures, as well as hardware and software that the Company integrates using its engineering services. Its current customers include the National Security Agency (NSA), other intelligence agencies, the Department of Defense (including major agencies and branches within the Department of Defense) and other federal defense and law enforcement agencies. KEYW Corporation is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded KEYW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded KEYW from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of KEYW in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on KEYW in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KEYW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

KEYW stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. KEYW has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $340.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.18.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). KEYW had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $126.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. KEYW’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KEYW will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in KEYW by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 252,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KEYW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in KEYW by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KEYW by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in KEYW by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 173,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the period.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

